Fidelity National Financial Has Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $5.93 Million; Exelon (EXC) Holding Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 6,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 31,585 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 24,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 4.22M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 82,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 290,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11 million, up from 207,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 7.80 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Advsr reported 1,463 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 14,283 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 716,603 shares. 1,933 were reported by Advisors Preferred Ltd. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,236 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company owns 6,809 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 6.61M shares. Pnc Finance Gru has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.43% or 42,423 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication, a Japan-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Rmb Management Lc reported 85,167 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd accumulated 4,079 shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.46% or 168,009 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock.

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 17,812 shares to 111,121 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,115 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

