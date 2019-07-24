Fidelity National Financial Has Decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake by $13.00 Million; Nbw Capital Increased Semgroup (SEMG) Stake by $3.13 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 2.84M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 223,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 522,353 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 298,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $969.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 959,400 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 110,949 shares to 816,082 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,247 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp invested in 7.43M shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 10,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Com holds 0% or 12,611 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 223,196 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability reported 8.30M shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Oh accumulated 540,403 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 2.67M shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management accumulated 0% or 155,333 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 125,203 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 93,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Mgmt Ltd Co reported 571,380 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru holds 3,271 shares. Park Avenue Ltd accumulated 3,695 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amica Retiree Tru owns 0.15% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1,552 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 7,380 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated invested in 199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. One Trading Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 383 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Vident Inv Advisory Llc reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Tortoise Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Adage Group Inc Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 704,224 shares.

