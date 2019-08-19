Fidelity National Financial Has Decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding as Market Value Rose; Twin Tree Management LP Has Boosted Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake by $730,242 as Share Price Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 13,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 89,323 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 75,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 494,679 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 1.74 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (Put) (NYSE:APA) by 126,000 shares to 87,400 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp. (Put) (NYSE:WHR) by 66,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI).

