Fidelity National Financial Has Decreased By $13.00 Million Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position; Lam Research (LRCX) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 25.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Fidelity National Financial Inc holds 340,041 shares with $38.46 million value, down from 455,041 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $84.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 3.27 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 3.20% above currents $210.51 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by FBR Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of LRCX in report on Monday, July 22 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, July 8. See Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $195.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $236.0000 New Target: $252.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $231.0000 Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $205.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $223.0000 New Target: $236.0000 Maintain

The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.1% or 144,748 shares. 27,490 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Capital Invest Counsel reported 4,450 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 55,414 shares. Cypress Group invested in 0.09% or 2,335 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 331,118 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Llp has invested 0.75% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 398,862 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 2.03 million shares stake. Brinker Capital Inc owns 2,377 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 0.11% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated has 208,791 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 51,552 shares. Virtu Llc reported 3,973 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 2.06M shares.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.38 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. Shares for $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.68 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 333 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 0.04% or 241,419 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability stated it has 2,362 shares. 405 are held by Webster Bank N A. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 1,552 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Insight 2811 owns 2,766 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 1.33 million shares. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,002 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.35% stake. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 0% or 5,997 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 6,000 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.02% stake. Two Sigma Securities holds 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 1,996 shares. Confluence Inv Ltd Com owns 189,560 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $863.80 million for 24.33 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Worldpay beats analyst estimates following acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $15000 highest and $118 lowest target. $135.11’s average target is -0.81% below currents $136.22 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Guggenheim maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating.