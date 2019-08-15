Fidelity National Financial Has Cut Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $13.00 Million; Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 10.10M shares traded or 57.37% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 3.66 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. On Tuesday, June 4 Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of stock. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment holds 22 shares. Cibc World Corporation stated it has 67,010 shares. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 923,224 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6,032 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 42,080 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Management Incorporated owns 16,800 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 5,553 shares in its portfolio. 15,472 were accumulated by Paloma Management Communications. 365,156 are owned by Putnam Ltd Co. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 9,984 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc reported 20,630 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 2.45M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 304 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 680,403 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Fidelity Incorporated has invested 6.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 135,147 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 154,428 shares. Pggm Invests has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Carlson Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,221 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% or 157,633 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 27,353 shares. Greenleaf invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 276,368 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Company stated it has 9,867 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 64,312 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.95% or 1.86 million shares. Whittier Tru Communications accumulated 1,843 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Douglass Winthrop Lc has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).