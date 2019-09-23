Fidelity National Financial Has Cut Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake By $32.94 Million; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering HollyFrontier (HFC)

Among 4 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is -0.53% below currents $52.53 stock price. HollyFrontier had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight”. See HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $53 New Target: $45 Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $63 New Target: $61 Maintain

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 79.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Fidelity National Financial Inc holds 70,041 shares with $8.59M value, down from 340,041 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $80.86 billion valuation. It closed at $131.81 lastly. It is down 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Societe Generale Chooses FIS Managed Solution to Provide Instant Payments for Corporate Clients in Europe – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Third Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $147.27’s average target is 11.73% above currents $131.81 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 17 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15800 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. J Goldman Communication Lp has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Essex Financial Svcs reported 0.1% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications accumulated 0.18% or 7.49 million shares. Farallon Capital Management Limited Company invested in 2.84 million shares or 2.89% of the stock. 248 were reported by Shine Inv Advisory Svcs. Ww Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 21,903 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 174 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.02% or 931 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 15,081 shares. Bb&T holds 7,340 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co has 1,915 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 218,656 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd invested in 0.18% or 440,948 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 8,859 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity. Shares for $124,300 were bought by MYERS FRANKLIN on Monday, August 5.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.65 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 9.79 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Limited Com has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Oppenheimer & Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Ser invested in 0.09% or 4,425 shares. Automobile Association owns 189,725 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.54 million shares. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 14,399 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.47% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Co reported 8,742 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 23,497 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 2,185 shares. Srb owns 11,614 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset stated it has 639,040 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Incorporated invested in 217,438 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 559,058 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 284,488 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 331,045 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance