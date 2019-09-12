Fidelity National Financial Has Cut Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position By $32.94 Million; Inogen (INGN) Sellers Decreased By 10.71% Their Shorts

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) had a decrease of 10.71% in short interest. INGN’s SI was 3.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.71% from 3.96 million shares previously. With 584,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)’s short sellers to cover INGN’s short positions. The SI to Inogen Inc’s float is 19.63%. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 120,742 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 79.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Fidelity National Financial Inc holds 70,041 shares with $8.59M value, down from 340,041 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $82.23B valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 1.50M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.36M for 23.95 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $144.31’s average target is 7.61% above currents $134.11 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 23 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 10.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. 5,075 shares valued at $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 84,965 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.17% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 2,950 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 103,369 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0.09% or 82,115 shares. Tiemann Investment Llc owns 0.2% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,225 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP holds 0.37% or 132,000 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 42,000 shares. Pggm Invs reported 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs invested in 0.02% or 2,676 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% or 214 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.12% or 12,254 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt owns 46,079 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 910,941 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 542,221 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold Inogen, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.01% or 5,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The reported 40,164 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 3,193 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 143,232 shares stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability holds 22,618 shares. 492,081 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 13,800 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 1.70 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,979 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 21 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 15,504 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 28,131 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

