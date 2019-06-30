Fidelity National Financial Has Cut Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position by $13.00 Million; Market Value Rose; Somerville Kurt F Raised Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $532,332; Valuation Rose

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,662 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 2.95M shares traded or 102.27% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 9.00M shares traded or 179.78% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 81,867 shares. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Associated Banc holds 0.12% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 18,845 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Twin Capital Mgmt Inc holds 40,615 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie holds 144,054 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 1,593 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 23,450 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 49,324 shares. Aperio Group Lc stated it has 203,265 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na invested 0.46% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. 5,075 shares valued at $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Llc owns 785 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 35 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Chip Prtn has 0.7% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Financial Advisory Inc invested in 1,775 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Csu Producer Resource stated it has 21,400 shares or 16.11% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank reported 2,823 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 2,900 shares. Choate Advsrs invested in 5,002 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Limited Co stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.23% or 208,375 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Verus Financial Prtn Incorporated holds 1,282 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cohen Steers has 780,631 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,042 shares to 75,280 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,471 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).