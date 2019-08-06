Fidelity National Financial Has Cut Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding by $13.00 Million; Kbc Group Nv Has Lowered Hess (HES) Position as Stock Rose

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 16.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 6,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 34,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 40,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 914,759 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 3.65 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Research Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 609 shares. Pitcairn Co owns 2,525 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 116,643 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 2,100 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 73,470 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 0.09% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 529,906 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation reported 58,415 shares. 73 were reported by Piper Jaffray And Company. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt invested in 3,140 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 61,290 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 49,002 shares. Capital Counsel Lc holds 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 6,075 shares. Mai invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 528,953 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs owns 66,526 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Kornitzer Management Inc Ks. Stephens Ar holds 3,449 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 21,225 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 551,758 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 20,847 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Fayez Sarofim holds 310,204 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 3.56M shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication accumulated 3,135 shares. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.48% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 276,061 shares to 560,142 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 14,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hess’ Strategic Focus Continues Paying Dividends – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hess Stock Soared Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 1 sale for $143,222 activity. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. 5,546 shares were sold by Goodell Timothy B., worth $296,156. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. On Thursday, February 7 RIELLY JOHN P sold $276,185 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 5,172 shares. The insider Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J sold 2,353 shares worth $125,650.