Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to pay $0.31 on Sep 30, 2019; Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Lennox International (LII) Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Lennox International Inc (LII) stake by 55.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 1,870 shares as Lennox International Inc (LII)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 1,525 shares with $403,000 value, down from 3,395 last quarter. Lennox International Inc now has $9.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 239,427 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:FNF) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Fidelity National Financial Inc’s current price of $43.94 translates into 0.71% yield. Fidelity National Financial Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 1.04M shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 3,945 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag accumulated 2,798 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 10,500 shares. Michigan-based World Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Omers Administration has invested 0.08% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Prudential Finance reported 23,372 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Mai Cap Management invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 35,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.1% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Legal & General Grp Public Llc stated it has 130,790 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 20,750 shares. Horrell Mngmt Inc owns 31,167 shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $137.56 million for 17.62 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $254.60’s average target is 0.32% above currents $253.78 stock price. Lennox International had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennox International: Expect More Rainy Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Fidelity National Financial, Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Company reported 155,422 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). First Allied Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 69 are held by Captrust Fincl. First Personal Fincl Services has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 100,178 shares. Nordea Mgmt owns 49,174 shares. Strs Ohio reported 32,952 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 1.37M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51,073 shares stake. Jacobs Asset Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 38,297 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 452 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 3.60M shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).