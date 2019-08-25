Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to pay $0.31 on Sep 30, 2019; Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Facebook (FB) Stake By $383,792

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:FNF) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Fidelity National Financial Inc’s current price of $43.54 translates into 0.71% yield. Fidelity National Financial Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 1.29M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 2,312 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Broad Run Investment Management Llc holds 103,638 shares with $17.28M value, down from 105,950 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $507.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SAYS ‘A FEW’ ADVERTISERS PAUSED SPENDING – BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 25/04/2018 – Martin joined Facebook in 2015; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: JEFF ZIENTS JOINS FACEBOOK BOARD

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 18.31% above currents $177.75 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Management Ltd Company owns 45,000 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has 0.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 1.23% or 464,089 shares. Moreover, Centre Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,160 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 9,372 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 9,279 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,312 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments accumulated 148,240 shares or 1.8% of the stock. The Alabama-based Welch Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polar Llp accumulated 1.11 million shares or 1.71% of the stock. 71,568 were accumulated by Premier Asset Management Lc. Noven Fin Group Inc Inc reported 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Tru Advsr LP has 1.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.88 million shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Fidelity National Financial, Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Co owns 15,155 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 590,922 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 4,812 shares. Blackrock accumulated 16.10 million shares. First L P reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 6,300 shares. Manikay Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 7,200 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 344 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 17,196 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc has 9,280 shares. Cap Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated accumulated 7,587 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 49,551 shares.