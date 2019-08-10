Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stock Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Trimmed by $3.11 Million Its Holding; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake Held by Richard C Young & Company

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 1.08M shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 422.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 5,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 6,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 1,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 547,047 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,818 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability invested 2.18% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Florida-based Cypress Cap Grp has invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hbk Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,338 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,776 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.38% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fiduciary Trust Comm has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cullen Frost Bankers has 27,661 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 452 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 17,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 2.22M shares. Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hl Financial Services Limited reported 12,278 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 17,196 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Blair William & Il reported 0.03% stake. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Hsbc Hldg Public Lc holds 0.02% or 333,173 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 7,587 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 3,000 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 492,603 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 52,792 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested in 17,978 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 24,215 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 18,505 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication reported 2,384 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.74M for 12.66 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,600 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).