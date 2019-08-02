Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shares Rose While Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Cut Its Stake; West Family Investments Stake in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Increased by $1.35 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 63,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 182,571 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 246,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 34,927 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 7,699 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75 million for 12.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

