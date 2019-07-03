Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Stake by $3.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Laffer Investments Has Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 406,358 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 562 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,605 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.73M, down from 5,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 215 were reported by Synovus Financial Corp. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 35,333 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.06% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Texas-based Usca Ria has invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 10,381 shares. Ftb holds 479 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 12.36M shares. Athena Advsr Lc stated it has 0.51% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Manikay Ptnrs reported 7,200 shares stake. Carret Asset Lc owns 27,745 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 0.45% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 491,617 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sun Life Financial reported 100 shares. Penn Capital stated it has 23,611 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 1.35 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 2.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FNF’s profit will be $230.87 million for 12.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.35% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares to 67,734 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.