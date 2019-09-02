Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut Its Position by $3.11 Million; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Valuation Declined, Blackrock Cut Its Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 1.08M shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 243,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 16.69M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 16.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 931,014 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Inc accumulated 13,212 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 7,598 were reported by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited Com. Asset One Ltd owns 448,573 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund has 0.05% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 276,385 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation. Bancorporation Of Mellon owns 1.44M shares. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,581 shares. Monetary Mgmt has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Blume Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 51,413 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 330,935 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 64,039 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc has 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 12,176 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 1.44 million shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $287.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 258,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $167.05M for 16.99 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Management Limited owns 2.66M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 81,741 shares. Alpine Glob Limited Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Proshare Advisors Llc owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 35,155 shares. Mai Capital owns 13,693 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 10,430 shares. 27,089 are held by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. 13,274 are owned by Parametrica Ltd. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co reported 333,173 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 24 shares stake. Regions owns 13,811 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 82,021 shares stake. Cap Fin Advisers Ltd owns 8,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 19,142 shares. Mgmt Assoc New York holds 0.54% or 9,500 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.63 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.