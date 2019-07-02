Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Its Position by $3.11 Million; 3M Co (Call) (MMM) Share Price Declined While Wolverine Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.84 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (Call) (MMM) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $173.91. About 1.15M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 774,338 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,434 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Sageworth Trust holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Advent Capital Management De has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 18,443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Haverford Trust owns 8,990 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation owns 667,993 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd holds 60 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 392,790 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 1.37M shares. Alyeska Gp Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 792,787 shares. Tradition Capital Llc owns 18,505 shares. Driehaus Mgmt holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 2.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FNF’s profit will be $230.88M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.35% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12,800 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. 4,220 shares valued at $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M was made by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Investors Pa has invested 1.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Parametric Limited Co stated it has 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sol Capital Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 2,413 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 10,149 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Mngmt Grp has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alphamark Lc has 109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 300,199 are held by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,629 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi holds 0.16% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 244,044 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 35,714 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Group reported 213 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 100,188 shares to 100,388 shares, valued at $20.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) by 138,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.