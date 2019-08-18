Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Its Holding by $3.11 Million; Umb Bank N A Lifted Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $1.39 Million; Stock Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 867,043 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 17,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 388,840 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.08 million, up from 371,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79M shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 4,563 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Llc stated it has 14,079 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Captrust holds 0.2% or 61,927 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 2.68% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company owns 15,025 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 28,905 shares stake. Sunbelt Securities Inc has invested 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 11,827 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,230 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg holds 1.56 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 27,961 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,097 shares. Gw Henssler Limited reported 237,648 shares stake.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19,037 shares to 155,415 shares, valued at $38.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM) by 6,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,067 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Limited Co has 0.51% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Barclays Public Limited reported 184,278 shares. 321,536 were reported by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Kistler has 120 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,098 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 15,469 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 133 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.02% or 55,359 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 40,586 shares stake. Asset Management invested in 9,280 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Endurance Wealth Management has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corporation by 23,000 shares to 499,000 shares, valued at $13.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.73M for 12.71 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

