Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Trimmed Holding as Share Value Rose; Palouse Capital Management Upped Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $897,984

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 1.29M shares traded or 12.78% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 3.46M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.80 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Fidelity National Financial Adds Notarize Remote Notarization Service to Closing Options – Business Wire" on June 11, 2019

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 19, 2019