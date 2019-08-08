Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lowered Position by $3.11 Million; Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Market Value Declined While Palladium Partners Has Raised Its Position

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 1.22 million shares traded or 8.89% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 12,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 151,145 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 138,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 3.84 million shares traded or 22.71% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Counsel owns 0.3% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,579 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 32,500 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,302 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security has 1.7% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 34,217 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 5,128 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cadence Bankshares Na reported 0.2% stake. 285,267 were accumulated by Boston Partners. Finemark National Bank & Trust And has invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Old Republic Corp reported 1.45% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 12,060 were reported by Twin Mgmt Inc. James Inv Inc reported 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Peoples Services accumulated 23,995 shares. Triangle Wealth holds 0.76% or 21,270 shares in its portfolio.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 51,032 shares to 76,608 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 11,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,839 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU).

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 10,200 shares to 94,700 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 20,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).