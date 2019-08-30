Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holder Eaton Vance Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.20 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Upped Position

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 33,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 190,432 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 157,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 530,213 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 8.91 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 554,113 shares to 5.36M shares, valued at $594.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 109,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,860 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% or 27,550 shares in its portfolio. 8,522 were reported by Guggenheim Cap. Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Victory reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited owns 11,600 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 18,505 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 100,178 are held by Aviva Public Limited Com. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 41,688 shares. 2,046 are owned by First Manhattan. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn reported 825 shares stake. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 9,280 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 738,170 shares. 4,815 were reported by Ls Advsr Ltd Liability. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 37,791 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces NYDFS Disapproval of its Application to Acquire Stewart (STC) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,520 shares to 16,680 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 332,327 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt invested in 68,791 shares. Quantbot LP holds 30,813 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 62,619 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 0.48% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 90,114 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc invested in 1.7% or 196,520 shares. 1.23 million were accumulated by Alps Advsr. 66,942 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id. Sarasin And Partners Llp holds 595,084 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Company invested in 4,893 shares. North Carolina-based Arbor Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dana Investment Advsrs invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gibraltar Capital Mgmt has invested 2.46% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 181,177 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo revamps leadership of key operations – San Francisco Business Times” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.