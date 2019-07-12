Fidelity National Financial Decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake by $13.00 Million; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Position In Comcast New (CMCSA) Was Has Boosted

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 9.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 1.85 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,256 shares to 2,809 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 66,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,229 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Communication, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,555 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 25,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Cibc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 96 were reported by Loeb Prtn. 180,583 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com. Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 8.03M shares. Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 0.53% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bartlett And Lc invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The North Carolina-based Endowment LP has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spinnaker reported 103,527 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,563 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc holds 0.03% or 7,700 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Com owns 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,824 shares. 8,491 were reported by First Mercantile Company. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division, Illinois-based fund reported 62,469 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 223,958 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 50,825 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 2,762 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 77,759 were reported by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 46,153 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 15,968 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 275 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 3.68 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 1.45 million shares. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corp owns 12,198 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 884,468 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc owns 0.23% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 328,954 shares. Veritable LP holds 12,458 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. 5,075 shares were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR, worth $544,142.