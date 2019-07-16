Fidelity National Financial Cut Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position By $13.00 Million; Koppers Holdings Koppers Holdings Common (KOP) Sellers Decreased By 7.1% Their Shorts

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 25.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Fidelity National Financial Inc holds 340,041 shares with $38.46M value, down from 455,041 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $42.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.36. About 2.48M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:KOP) had a decrease of 7.1% in short interest. KOP’s SI was 905,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.1% from 975,100 shares previously. With 153,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:KOP)’s short sellers to cover KOP’s short positions. The SI to Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc Common’s float is 4.63%. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 88,059 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.12% or 13.29M shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 81,915 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.31% or 2.25 million shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 77,759 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability owns 1,996 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Washington invested 0.54% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 2,140 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt holds 0.64% or 13,870 shares in its portfolio. Bp Pcl holds 0.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 42,000 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 25,600 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Natixis holds 223,958 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd has invested 0.23% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, March 21.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44M for 18.31 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. Guggenheim maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Koppers Holdings Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 262,721 shares. Mountain Lake Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 652,500 shares or 6.22% of their US portfolio. 27,128 are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Comerica Bank holds 0.01% or 32,852 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp invested in 0% or 5,314 shares. 15,637 were accumulated by Zebra Cap Management Limited Co. Art Advsr Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 16,872 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 6,627 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 7,802 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.03% or 68,061 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 10,058 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 64,326 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 36,600 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $554.40 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Railroad and Utility Products and Services , Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). It has a 33.03 P/E ratio. The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.