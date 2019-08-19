Fidelity National Financial Cut Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position by $13.00 Million; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Its Deere & Company (DE) Stake by $5.94 Million as Stock Rose

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 5.67M shares traded or 21.65% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 37,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 448,092 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.62 million, up from 410,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 215,684 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $97.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 1,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,912 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – yahoo.com” on August 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Bearish Sentiment Builds on Deere Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Deere (DE) Used Equipment Pricing Takes a Dip – Macquarie – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Grp Inc Inc reported 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,210 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.19% or 222,612 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.25% or 3,891 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 4.76M shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 763 shares. 2,531 were reported by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cornerstone Advsr reported 1.92 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 20,000 were reported by Fire. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 1,434 shares. James Inc accumulated 11,673 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 164,164 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 1.12% stake.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.