Fidelity National Financial Boosted Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Stake By $11.71 Million; PUBLICIS GROUPE ACT (PGPEF) Shorts Down By 3.86%

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) stake by 989.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fidelity National Financial Inc acquired 81,873 shares as Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Fidelity National Financial Inc holds 90,148 shares with $12.94 million value, up from 8,275 last quarter. Allegiant Travel Co now has $2.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $150.56. About 25,113 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 09/05/2018 – ALGT COMMENTS IN EMAIL AFTER NEWS OF AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Sees FY EPS $10-EPS $12; 13/04/2018 – Allegiant Hit Ahead of ’60 Minutes’ Exposé — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: NON-BANK SOURCES `VERY INTERESTED’ IN SUNSEEKER FINANCING; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – THE FACILITY HAS A TERM OF 24 MONTHS; 13/04/2018 – FAA HASN’T IDENTIFIED SYSTEMIC ISSUES IN ALGT CURRENT OPERATION; 08/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Allegiant Travel Company; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,

PUBLICIS GROUPE ACT (OTCMKTS:PGPEF) had a decrease of 3.86% in short interest. PGPEF’s SI was 1.94M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.86% from 2.02M shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 1385 days are for PUBLICIS GROUPE ACT (OTCMKTS:PGPEF)’s short sellers to cover PGPEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 4,723 shares traded or 597.64% up from the average. Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGPEF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Allegiant Travel has $19100 highest and $13200 lowest target. $175.75’s average target is 16.73% above currents $150.56 stock price. Allegiant Travel had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Sidoti. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ALGT in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold ALGT shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Ltd Partnership holds 11,265 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 20,018 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust stated it has 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.06% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 15,898 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 2,495 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 7,517 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Network Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 21 shares. State Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 73,308 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management reported 105 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 22,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 3,094 shares.

