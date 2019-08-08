Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (ONEQ) Is At $311.83 Formed Wedge; ZANZIBAR GOLD COMMON SHARES CANADA (ZNZBF) Shorts Up By 176.67%

ZANZIBAR GOLD INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZNZBF) had an increase of 176.67% in short interest. ZNZBF’s SI was 8,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 176.67% from 3,000 shares previously. With 72,300 avg volume, 0 days are for ZANZIBAR GOLD INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZNZBF)’s short sellers to cover ZNZBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.50% or $0.0146 during the last trading session, reaching $0.086. About 454 shares traded. Zanzibar Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNZBF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (ONEQ) formed wedge up with $333.66 target or 7.00% above today’s $311.83 share price. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (ONEQ) has $2.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $311.83. About 8,668 shares traded. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.
Zanzibar Gold Inc., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and Tanzania. The company has market cap of $1.16 million. The firm primarily explores for gold deposit. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Kwedilima Cheetah property located in the Handeni Kilindi Regional district of Tanzania.
