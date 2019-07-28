FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

We will be comparing the differences between FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 20.22 N/A -1.04 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.13 1.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FibroGen Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of FibroGen Inc. is $71.25, with potential upside of 48.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has stronger performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.