FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

As Biotechnology businesses, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 11.17 N/A -1.07 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 534.51 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FibroGen Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s average target price is $65, while its potential upside is 43.46%. Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 71.99%. Based on the results shown earlier, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats FibroGen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.