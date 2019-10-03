FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 193,296,492.07% -18.4% -10.6% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given FibroGen Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 81.36% and an $65 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 11.6%. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.