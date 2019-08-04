FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 19.50 N/A -1.07 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FibroGen Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given FibroGen Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$71.25 is FibroGen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 53.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 33.5% respectively. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.