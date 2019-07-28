FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Both FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 20.22 N/A -1.04 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has an average target price of $71.25, and a 48.31% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has 10.85% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.