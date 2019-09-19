FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 46 10.10 N/A -1.07 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.84 shows that FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 91.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for FibroGen Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has a 58.69% upside potential and an average target price of $65.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 2.4% respectively. FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 64.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.