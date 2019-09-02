FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 11.17 N/A -1.07 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 50880.31 N/A -1.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Edesa Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has a 45.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $65.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

Summary

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.