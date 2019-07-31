FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

As Biotechnology companies, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 20.39 N/A -1.04 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.59 beta indicates that FibroGen Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. FibroGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for FibroGen Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential is 47.06% at a $71.25 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, which is potential 66.20% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 92.2%. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.