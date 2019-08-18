FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 11.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 10.93 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of FibroGen Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.05 beta and it is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Coherus BioSciences Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given FibroGen Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

FibroGen Inc. has a 59.93% upside potential and an average price target of $71.33. On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 59.96% and its consensus price target is $30.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Coherus BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than FibroGen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 97.45% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was less bullish than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.