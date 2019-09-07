FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 10.91 N/A -1.07 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights FibroGen Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FibroGen Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FibroGen Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s average price target is $65, while its potential upside is 55.95%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 650.00% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year FibroGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.