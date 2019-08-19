FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 11.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights FibroGen Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.23 beta is the reason why it is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. FibroGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

FibroGen Inc. has a 59.93% upside potential and an average price target of $71.33. Competitively the average price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 379.70% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.