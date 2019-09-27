FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

As Biotechnology companies, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 43 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 187,616,604.48% -18.4% -10.6% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 125,153,729.29% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential is 72.14% at a $65 consensus target price. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,404.70% and its consensus target price is $48. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than FibroGen Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.