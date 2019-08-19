FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Comparing side by side

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 11.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of FibroGen Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc.’s average target price is $71.33, while its potential upside is 59.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.