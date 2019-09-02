FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Comparison side by side

We are comparing FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 11.17 N/A -1.07 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vericel Corporation has beta of 2.72 which is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for FibroGen Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of FibroGen Inc. is $65, with potential upside of 45.54%. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 42.08% and its average target price is $23.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, FibroGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 89%. Insiders held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Vericel Corporation

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats FibroGen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.