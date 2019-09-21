FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparison side by side

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 46 9.52 N/A -1.07 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 217.74 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.91% and an $65 average target price. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 65.63%. Based on the results delivered earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 78.8%. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year FibroGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.