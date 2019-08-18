FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 11.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.91 N/A -1.75 0.00

Demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FibroGen Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 103.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 59.93% for FibroGen Inc. with consensus price target of $71.33. Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $81.8, with potential upside of 3.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that FibroGen Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 0%. FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year FibroGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.