FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 10.91 N/A -1.07 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.82 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk and Volatility

FibroGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 55.95% for FibroGen Inc. with average target price of $65. Competitively the average target price of Omeros Corporation is $21.5, which is potential 18.13% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that FibroGen Inc. looks more robust than Omeros Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was less bullish than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.