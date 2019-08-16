FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Contrasting side by side

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 10.64 N/A -1.07 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 91 9.66 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FibroGen Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown FibroGen Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

FibroGen Inc. has a 65.35% upside potential and an average target price of $71.33. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 147.32% and its consensus target price is $159.87. Based on the data shown earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.