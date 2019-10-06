FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparing side by side

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 41 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.80 133.95M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FibroGen Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 194,935,788.71% -18.4% -10.6% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 831,987,577.64% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.84 beta means FibroGen Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential is 76.82% at a $65 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 86.6%. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.