FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 46 9.52 N/A -1.07 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights FibroGen Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk and Volatility

FibroGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. FibroGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FibroGen Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential is 62.99% at a $65 consensus price target. On the other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 230.58% and its consensus price target is $2. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.