FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 11.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.79 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FibroGen Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

FibroGen Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.6 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for FibroGen Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$71.33 is FibroGen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 59.93%. Competitively the average target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 146.25% upside. Based on the results given earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 84.7%. FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.