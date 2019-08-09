FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 11.63 N/A -1.07 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 78.42 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of FibroGen Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s 93.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for FibroGen Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc.’s average target price is $71.25, while its potential upside is 53.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors FibroGen Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.