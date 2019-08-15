FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 10.80 N/A -1.07 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.89% and an $71.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 0% respectively. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was less bullish than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.