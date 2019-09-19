FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Contrasting side by side

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 46 9.78 N/A -1.07 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.14 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FibroGen Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for FibroGen Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc. has a 63.93% upside potential and a consensus target price of $65. On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 70.58% and its consensus target price is $8. Based on the results delivered earlier, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was more bullish than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.