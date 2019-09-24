FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparison side by side

Both FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 45 10.07 N/A -1.07 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 34.76 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered FibroGen Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc. has an average price target of $65, and a 59.16% upside potential. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 78.57% and its average price target is $7. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 69.5%. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aptinyx Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.